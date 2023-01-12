Acer tries to bring 3D PC gaming back with Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop

Newegg is launching a new high-performance Windows laptop this week with the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition, which features native 3D viewing support. The SpatialLabs function here allows you to view 3D content without glasses or anything else, making it a unique computer to pick up heading into the new year. Sound intriguing? Let’s take a look at everything Acer and Newegg have to offer below.

Could 3D gaming make a comeback in 2023?

While the latest Predator Helios 300 might not feature the brand-new Intel or NVIDIA processors and graphics cards, you’ll still find plenty of power to run the 3D display here. On the spec side of things, you’ll find that the Predator Helios 300 is pretty standard for high-end gaming computers. It packs a 12th Generation i8 processor in the RTX 3080 laptop alongside 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. That, however, is where the standard functions end.

The screen itself is pretty interesting. It’s 15.6 inches and has a 60Hz refresh rate, which in and of itself is pretty typical. However, there are two modes that it runs in. For starters, the 2D mode is a 3840×2160 4K resolution, while the 3D mode drops it down to a unique 1920×2160 resolution. There’s Acer ColorBlast Technology in tow, and the screens are PANTONE validated with a Delta E of less than 2. Plus, it’s 100% Adobe RGB certified too, which ensures that you’ll be able to edit content on here with ease as well. Other features include an HDMI 2.1 port with HDCP support, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and Wi-Fi 6E.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop retails for $3,499.99 shipped and is available for purchase at Newegg now.

9to5Toys’ Take

Really, I’m not quite sure what I think about the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition. I’ve never been a huge 3D gaming fan. We’ve been down that road a few times before, and it’s never really had a big adoption.

However, the fact that Acer’s adaptation doesn’t require glasses and the panel functions in 2D and 3D modes makes this a more compelling option. But it’s a hard sell at this price point if you’re not looking for the 3D aspect of things.

Personally, I’ll have to experience the SpatialLabs 3D technology to be sold on it. However, if you’re someone who likes to live on the edge of tech and try every new thing that comes to market, this poses a really interesting proposition of being a high-end gaming laptop that also has the ability to game in 3D.

