Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks for iPhone 14 on sale from $35 (Reg. $50+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is now discounting a series of its MagSafe power banks headlined by the new MagGo Slim Battery Pack at $34.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 30% off. This is $5 under our previous mention and the lowest in months, not to mention only the second time it has dropped this low. Normally fetching $50, this is only the second discount and a match of the all-time low from right around launch back in September at 20% off. Packing 5,000mAh of juice into a refreshed design, the newest Anker MagSafe Power Bank is more compact than before in order to live up to its slim naming scheme. The colorful designs output 7.5W charging speeds much like the official offering from Apple, with a 20W USB-C port rounding out the package. You can get some additional insight in our recent hands-on review, too. Head below for more.

Alongside the main MagSafe power bank above, Anker is also marking down three of its other offerings. Supplying the same 5,000mAh of power to your iPhone 14 or previous-generation Apple handset, each of these arrive with magnetic designs that output 7.5W of power.

We just went hands-on with quite a few of Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks, too. Breaking down what to expect from three different form-factors, one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews takes a look at the experience of Anker’s most recent iPhone 14 companions.

Anker Slim MagSafe Power Bank features:

Anker’s new MiniCell technology delivers identical charging performance with fewer components. This means it’s smaller and lighter than ever before. Slim enough to snap to your phone and slip into your pack, purse, or pocket. Equipped with ultra-strong magnets that firmly attach to the back of the iPhone 13 or 12 so you can single-handedly take selfies, make calls, and more.

