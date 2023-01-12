LEVOIT’s Core 200S H13 True HEPA Air Purifier works with Alexa and Assistant down at $80

Amazon is currently offering the LEVOIT Core 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 11% discount marks a return to the third-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the all-time low price. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Core 200S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Core 200S can purify the air of a 183-square foot room up to five times in an hour while also being able to have noise levels down as low as 24dB so you can sleep comfortably. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart HEPA Air Purifier for $75 after clipping the on-page coupon. This model can clean the air in up to 452-square foot spaces once every 30 minutes with four fan speed options, a 360-degree air intake system, and H13 HEPA filtration. This one connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your smart gear to deliver custom-made timers and scheduling as well as the ability to remotely adjust the settings, sleep mode, the night light’s brightness, and more. It works with IFTTT setups and delivers voice command action via Google Assistant or Alexa as well.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these purifiers will clean your air, they won’t help calm you down. For that, you’ll need to grab this Sierra Modern Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser for $30. Featuring an “intelligent aromatherapy” at the core of the experience here, users can leverage the companion app for control over the LED light color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling options, and more. And that’s all on top of the voice command action available via compatible Alexa and Google gear.

LEVOIT Core 200S Smart Air Purifier features:

EFFECTIVE PURIFICATION: The compact frame and 360° design help the Core 200S purify the air wherever you put it, refreshing the air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 183 ft² / 17 m². The optimal air cleaning performance can only be delivered by powerful motors installed on products over 6 pounds

QUIET OPERATION: With noise levels as low as 24dB, the Core 200S cleans your air without keeping you up at night. For a completely uninterrupted sleep, turn off all lights with the Display Off button

ACCESS ANYWHERE: With the VeSync app, you can control your smart air purifier from anywhere. Adjust settings while you’re in the other room, at the office, or out walking the dog

