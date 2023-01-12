Bring home the smart aromatherapy therapy tech in this Wi-Fi oil diffuser at $30 (25% off)

Pure Care Daily (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sierra Modern Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Today’s deal is within a few bucks of the lowest total we have seen on Amazon, matching the last few price drops, and the best since September. Featuring an “intelligent aromatherapy” at the core of the experience here, users can leverage the companion app for control over the LED light color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling options, and more. And that’s all on top of the voice command action available via compatible Alexa and Google gear. This model carries a 400ml water tank that supports up to 12 straight hours of continuous mist alongside a 360-degree ultra sonic frequency setup “that instantly vaporizes water and oil molecules into the air.” More deals and details below. 

A great little add-on for today’s lead deal would be to pick up some essential oils to get started. The PURE AROMA 100% Pure Oils kit is a popular option on Amazon that comes in at $10 Prime shipped. It ships with six different oils as well, including eucalyptus, lavender, lemon grass, orange, peppermint, and tea tree. 

And while we are on the subject, we are also now tracking a notable deal on the Dyson smart Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan. Another notable way to refresh the air in your space, as well as keep things cool in the warmer months, the originally $500 smart air purifier-meets-fan is now available at $220 shipped. All of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage right here

Sierra Modern Smart Essential Oil Diffuser features:

  • Intelligent Aromatherapy – A great addition to your smart home that is powered intelligently and wifi compatible. Use it like a normal diffuser or download the companion app to control features like LED color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling and more directly from your phone. Our smart diffuser is also Alexa and Google Home compatible and can be used with echo/tap/dot to control simply by using your voice. A large 400ml water tank allows for up to 12 hours of continuous mist.
  • UltraSonic Vaporizer – Our smart diffuser works by creating 360° ultra sonic frequencies that instantly vaporize water and oil molecules into the air. The result is a much healthier alternative than older style heat diffusers that can damage essential oils during the diffusion process.

