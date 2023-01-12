MOUNTUP’s UltraWide monitor arm supports larger displays at low of $70 (Save 30%)

MOUNTUP’s official Amazon storefront is offering its UltraWide 42-inch Monitor Arm for $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 30% from its normal going rate of $100 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. While most monitor arms can support UltraWide monitors, it’s not really what traditional models are designed for. However, this mount is made to hold displays up to 37.5 pounds and ranging from 13 to 42 inches in size, which covers a wide range of screens on the market. It features support for 100×100 and 75×75 VESA patterns and you’ll find ±25° tilt up and down, ±90° swivel left and right, and 360° rotation. On top of that, the arm can extend a maximum of 22.9 inches and goes up to 22.6 inches high. Keep reading for more.

Update 1/12 @ 5:56 PM: MOUNTUP’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Dual 32-inch Monitor Arm for $45.13 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $59, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked.

If the fact that today’s deal supports UltraWide monitors doesn’t matter to you, then we’ve got you covered. Instead, this mount supports displays ranging from 13- to 27-inches but lacks the ability to adjust the height and position of your monitor. However, since it’s just $27 at Amazon, you’re saving several bucks and still getting rid of your bulky monitor stand.

Mount your new monitor onto one of VIVO’s standing desks or converters that’s on sale from $40. Our favorite part of the sale is the $130 motorized standing desk that’s normally $220. The desk itself has around 48 by 24 inches, which is more than enough to support your new monitor arm and display.

MOUNTUP UltraWide Monitor Arm features:

For Larger & Heavier Monitor – The computer monitor mount is ready to lift a monitor 2.2 – 37.5 lbs that is between 13’’- 42’’ for secure ergonomics you can count on, every time. The included quick-release VESA mounting clip allows you to quickly add and replace monitors with ease. The monitor stand is suitable for the VESA patterns 100x100mm and 75x75mm. Compatible with most monitors, including but not limited to 39 35 32 30 28 27 25 24 23 22 21 20 19 17 inch screen.

