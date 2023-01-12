VIVO’s standing desks and converters help you be more ergonomic in 2023 from $40

Woot is currently offering a selection of VIVO standing desk accessories priced from $40 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members are charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the 48×24 Standing Desk for $129.99. Down from $220, it just fell to $150 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is a complete workstation and even comes on rolling caster wheels so you can easily move the desk around when needed. The desk top measures 47.3 by 23.7 inches and the dual-stage electric frame allows it to be height adjustable so you can convert from sitting to standing with ease. The desk itself also features a sliding keyboard tray and two accessory hooks to hang a purse, backpack, and other things on. It features a height range of 30.5 to 50 inches as well, and the motors can lift up to 176 pounds with ease. Check out Woot for other great deals and then head below for more.

With your savings, it might be time to pick up a new chair for your office. Staying on the more budget-friendly side of the spectrum, you’ll find this office chair is a great choice all around. It’s more of a standard design and is similar to something you’d find in an office building, making it a great option all around. Coming in at just $60 shipped on Amazon, it even leaves an additional $30 in your pocket after today’s lead deal is factored in.

Don’t forget that Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air is back down to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. Starting at $999, today’s deal ushers in $200 in savings and delivers the latest Apple has to offer. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for Windows-powered laptop and desktop deals as well as monitor discounts to further outfit your setup this year.

VIVO Standing Desk features:

Includes everything you need to re-energize your workday. With an electric desk frame, sturdy table top, sliding keyboard tray, lockable caster wheels, and 2 accessory hooks, you’re ready to take on the day! This spacious 47.3” x 23.7” table will easily fit in your office area and provide room for a variety of screen setups along with important work materials, supplies, and decor. The new horizontally split top design ensures a sturdy setup with the convenience of the whole desk shipping in one box Enjoy a height range of 30.5” to 50” with this desk’s powerful motor and strong legs using telescopic height adjustment, letting you transition from sitting to standing at the press of a button.

