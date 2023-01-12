Samsung’s BESPOKE Jet Cordless Stick Vaccum with Clean Station falls to new low of $399

Amazon is now offering the Samsung BESPOKE Jet Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner and All-In-One Clean Station for $399 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $800, this 50% discount, or solid $401 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. It had previously gone as low as $599 but we’ve only seen it there twice before. Included in the box here is the BESPOKE Jet Cordless Stick Vaccum, combination tool, long-reach crevice tool, two batteries, and the clean station. With these batteries, you can vacuum for up to 120 minutes before needing a recharge which should be more than enough for most. The digital display on the vacuum itself will show you, at a glance, what power level is selected and what brush is connected while notifying you of any issues such as clogs, missing filters, and more. You also receive the Clean Station which can empty the vacuum’s bin without letting out dust. Head below for more.

If your life is too busy for manual vacuuming, you could instead go with the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $200. This thin robot vacuum cleaner generates up to 1,300Pa of suction while only sitting at 2.85-inches tall so it can clean under your furniture. You can expect upwards of 100 minutes of cleaning on hardwood floors with the robot returning to its charging dock when it needs to recharge. You also get a remote controller for configuring the vacuum schedule and other settings. The 0.6-liter dust box can handle multiple cleanings before needing to be emptied out as well.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking to add some more ergonomics to your office this year? We’re currently tracking the VIVO 48×24 Standing Desk marked down to $130, the all-time low price. The desk top measures 47.3 by 23.7 inches and the dual-stage electric frame allows it to be height adjustable so you can convert from sitting to standing with ease. The desk itself also features a sliding keyboard tray and two accessory hooks to hang a purse, backpack, and other things on.

Samsung BESPOKE Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner features:

Design meets function with the new Samsung BESPOKE Jet™ Cordless Stick Vacuum. Innovative design combines a Clean Station, charging stand and powerful Jet™ Stick into one show-stopping vacuum. Available in contemporary colors and premium finishes to beautifully fit your décor and lifestyle. Built-in Clean Station lets you empty the dust bin at the press of a button while also charging your vacuum. The BESPOKE Jet™ is our most powerful jet stick yet and tackles any mess across floor types such as carpets, hard floors, and tile. The BESPOKE Jet™ is engineered around a lightweight, maneuverable design, plus a multi-stage filtration system that meets standards and maintains cleaner air in your home.

