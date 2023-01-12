Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 land at second-best prices starting at $230 (Reg. $280+)

Amazon is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models on sale for one of the very first times with $50 off a variety of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm at $259.99 is now down from its usual $310 price point. Locking in $50 in savings, this is still one of the first cash discounts and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price to date and lowest in over a month. The 40mm style is also on sale at $229.99, down from $280 and hitting the second-best price yet at within $1 of the all-time low.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to swap out the style of either case size for the Galaxy Watch 5, Amazon sells a collection of different bands that’ll have you ready to mix up the look of your new wearable. Available in plenty of different designs that class up your fitness tracker, double down on its fitness features, or just add some color into the mix, you’ll find a series of bands all at fairly affordable prices.

For those who would prefer to just strap a more minimal wearable to your wrist, the Fitbit Charge 5 is currently on sale right now and provides a compelling alternative to the more full-featured smartwatches above. Cutting screen size down a tad, this model sports an OLED display while still being able to track SpO2, ECG readings, skin temperature, and a whole host of other fitness and wellness stats all at just $100.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

