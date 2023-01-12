SIGMA launches ‘world’s first’ 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 mirrorless-exclusive ultra-telephoto lens

SIGMA today is announcing what it is calling the “world’s first and only 10x ultra-telephoto zoom for mirrorless camera systems,” the 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports Lens for E- and L-mounts. Designed to be the “one essential lens,” you will be able to take distant landscape shots all the way to tight wildlife and sports pictures all without changing lenses. Stabilization is important, especially in telephoto photography, and this SIGMA lens comes with six stops of optical stability on the telephoto end and an additional stop when zoomed all the way out. Be sure to keep reading below the fold to learn more.

One lens for every situation

While there are plenty of options for lenses in the telephoto range and wider, there are few that combine all of these into one package. The new optical system created for the DG (full frame) DN (mirrorless-exclusive) version of the 60-600mm employs the latest designs to effectively correct chromatic aberrations which tend to occur at telephoto focal lengths. Part of this new design includes the newly developed High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor for high-speed autofocus. Not only does it provide “unparalleled high speed and high precision,” but the HLA will allow for better focus-following performance to track subjects, whether it be birds flying or football players on the field.

Optical stability

Based on SIGMA’s newly developed algorithm, OS2, you will have significantly improved stability performance with seven stops on the wide end and six on the telephoto side; this will help with tracking subjects and even shooting slower in lower light levels. There is a mode switch with mode 1 best suited for general shooting and mode 2 is meant for fast panning shots with the lens using its acceleration sensor. This smooth panning will work even when the camera is moved vertically or diagonally regardless of the orientation of the lens.

Whether you’re shooting in clear skies and sunshine or in overcast, misty conditions, this SIGMA lens is built to handle the situation. The mount, focus ring, zoom ring, switches, and exterior connections are all designed with dust and splash resistance in mind. This is further enhanced with the water and oil-repelling coating on the front element of the lens.

Availability

The all-new SIGMA 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Lens for E- and L-Mounts is available for pre-order now with the MSRP set at $1,999 and is expected to begin shipping mid-February 2023. Looking to update your camera lens collection with this beast? Head below for links to where you can pre-order the lens today.

