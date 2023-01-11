Lock-in the originally $500 Dyson smart Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan at $220 today

Woot is offering the factory refurbished Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan for $219.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $500, this model regularly goes for $415 in new condition at Amazon where renewed models are listed at $325 from third-party sellers. Today’s deal is up to $280 off the original new price, $80 below the discounted Dyson deal, $30 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This unit combines Dyson’s air purifier tech with its bladeless fan setup, designed to keep you cool in the warmer months and clean your air all year round. You’ll also find smartphone control, real-time air quality reports, Alexa voice commands support by way of the Dyson app alongside its ability to remove “up to 99.97% of allergens and pollutants” from your home. Woot ships it with a 180-day Dyson warranty as well. Head below for more details.

If a more modest and dedicated air purifier suits your needs better, LEVOIT is a solid brand to consider. It makes a range of models across a series of price categories including the Core Mini that comes in at $50 on Amazon. It won’t take up much space in your room, is small enough to lug around when needed, and is a far more affordable option by comparison to the Dyson above.

Some of the latest releases in the air purifier space include Shark’s new 3-in-1 model as well as the smart Macro Max S from Dreo that doubles as an air quality monitor. And elsewhere in the smart home deal world, you’ll find all of the best discounts we are tracking right here. Some standouts include the Onvis Thread contact sensors as well as the Govee Smart RGBIC Wi-Fi Lightstrips and the brand’s Govee’s Glide Y Lights deliver Nanoleaf.

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan features:

The Dyson Pure Cool Link purifier fan automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns such as pollen, bacteria and pet dander from your home. The 360 degree, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter removes indoor air pollutants while a second layer of activated carbon captures household odors and potentially harmful toxins such as paint fumes.

