TP-Link’s regularly $300 Archer AX90 Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Router returns to low of $200 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer AX90 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $300, this 33% discount, or solid $100 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. This is also only the second time we’ve seen it this low which it first hit back in November. The Archer AX90 router can support wireless speeds upwards of 6,580Mb/s across the dual 5GHz and single 2.4GHz bands with the eight antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find support for OneMesh, TP-Link’s system for forming a mesh network with an extender to prevent dropped coverage. In terms of Ethernet connectivity, you’re looking at three dedicated Gigabit LAN ports, a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN, and a 1 Gigabit WAN/LAN port. You can even integrate the router with Alexa to control the Wi-Fi with your voice. Read below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t need as much throughput as the Archer AX90 above, you could instead go with the Archer AX21 for $70. Here you’ll find this dual-band router is essentially the same as the AX90 above with some slightly lower specifications. You’re looking at a total throughput of 1,800Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the same beamforming technology ensuring even coverage. The same Alexa integration is present here as well so you can have some smart home integration even on a budget.

After you upgrade your home network, why not step up your smart home lighting? We’re currently tracking a deal on VOCOlinc’s new Smart LED HomeKit Floor Lamp marked down to $42 which is one of the first chances to save. Bringing some multicolor ambiance to your smart home, this VOCOlinc smart light arrives with an upright lamp design that features addressable RGB lights to deliver various lighting scenes and settings. It’s compatible with the likes of Siri and HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant.

TP-Link Archer AX90 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Faster AX6600 Tri-Band Wi-Fi – 4804 Mbps (5 GHz) plus 1201 Mbps (5 GHz) plus 574 Mbps (2.4 GHz)

Ultra Connectivity – 1× 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port plus 1× 1 Gbps WAN/LAN port plus 3× Gigabit LAN ports and two USB ports ensure max flexibility and boosted throughput; The 2.5 Gbps WAN or LAN port and 1 Gbps WAN, LAN port cannot be used as the WAN port at the same time

More Devices with Less Lag – OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology deliver data to multiple devices, simultaneously

