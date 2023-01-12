Save on VOCOlinc smart HomeKit floor lamps and neon rope light strips from $30 (Reg. $40+)

The official VOCOlinc Amazon storefront is now offering its new Smart LED HomeKit Floor Lamp for $41.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at a 40% discount and one of the first chances to save. This is a new all-time low, as well. Bringing some multicolor ambiance to your smart home, this VOCOlinc smart light arrives with an upright lamp design that features addressable RGB lights to deliver various lighting scenes and settings. It’s compatible with the likes of Siri and HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant. There’s also support for the companion app and music sync modes to round out the package. Head below for more.

Also on sale today courtesy of Amazon, the VOCOlinc Neon Rope Lights are now sitting at $29.99 with the on-page coupon. This smart home upgrade is down from the usual $40 going rate and arriving at its lowest price yet at $10 off. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant much the same as the lead deal, this offering features a flexible design that can be installed behind TVs, up on shelves, and elsewhere in your home to add a splash of color just about anywhere. You’re getting 10 feet of smart rope lighting that has a built-in diffuser and all of the same smart features as noted above.

If you just want to give Siri control over some lamps or appliances throughout your home instead, we’re tracking another discount that kicked off the week. Joining everything else in our smart home guide today, you can score a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa HomeKit mini smart plugs. Dropping the whole package down to $40, this 20% price cut is making it more affordable to expand your setup to cover new lights, heaters, fans, and more.

VOCOlinc Smart LED HomeKit Floor Lamp features:

VOCOlinc Corner Floor Lamp can DIY preset your favorite color and brightness to turn on or off automatically, very convenient and energy saving. LED Corner Lamp has built-in high-sensitivity microphone, which achieves a dynamic light rhythm to sync with the music, allowing you to immerse yourself in a realistic experience. Floor lamps reach a height of 57.2 inch, doesn’t need any tools for installation, just screw all parts of the lamp pole together following the instructions.

