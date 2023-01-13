Amazon offers up to 50% off in-house brand clothing from $6 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
50% off from $6

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off its in-house brand clothing for men and women. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Golf Pants that are marked down from $16.40 Prime shipped and originally sold for $30. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and you can find these pants in several color options. This style is great for everyday wear as well as golf outings due to its high-stretch material that’s also wrinkle-resistant. You can easily dress them up or down with polos, button-down shirts, t-shirts, and more. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from this sale or you can shop the entire event here. You will also want to check out the Lululemon January Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

