Lululemon’s January We Made Too Much Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns

Lululemon’s January We Made Too Much Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Down for It All Vest for women that’s marked down to $99. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $148. It’s available in eight versatile color options and is great for runs year-round. The material is waterproof and highly-packable, which is nice for traveling. I also love how sleek it is for layering and it has zippered pockets for convenient storage. With over 250 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Drysense Short Sleeve Shirt $39 (Orig. $78)
- Stretch Golf Polo Shirt $69 (Orig. $98)
- Textured Knit Half-Zip Sweater $99 (Orig. $148)
- Water-Repellent Full-Zip Sweater $159 (Orig. $248)
- Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 $49 (Orig. $88)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Down for It All Jacket $149 (Orig. $198)
- Engineered Warmth Jogger $129 (Orig. $168)
- InStill High-Rise Tight 25-Inch $69 (Orig. $128)
- Down for It All Vest $99 (Orig. $148)
- Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt $39 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Reebok New Year Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off clearance items with deals from $10.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!