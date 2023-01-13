Lululemon’s January We Made Too Much Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns

Ali Smith -
Lululemon’s January We Made Too Much Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Down for It All Vest for women that’s marked down to $99. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $148. It’s available in eight versatile color options and is great for runs year-round. The material is waterproof and highly-packable, which is nice for traveling. I also love how sleek it is for layering and it has zippered pockets for convenient storage. With over 250 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
