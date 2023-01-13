Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches hit second-best prices from $155 (Save $71+)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonFitness Trackerfitbit
Reg. $230 $155

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch for $155 shipped. Typically fetching $230, you’re looking at only the fourth chance to save and the second-best price to date at $75 off. It comes within $9 of the all-time low and is still a rare chance to save, having only been beaten once before. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey into the new year and beyond. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Also on sale for one of the first times, the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch lands at $228.99 on Amazon. This is down from the usual $300 going rate, is only the third time on sale, and saves you $71. It comes within $30 of the most readily available Black Friday price, too.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

For those who would prefer to just strap a more minimal wearable to your wrist, the Fitbit Charge 5 is currently on sale right now and provides a compelling alternative to the more full-featured smartwatches above. Cutting screen size down a tad, this model sports an OLED display while still being able to track SpO2, ECG readings, skin temperature, and a whole host of other fitness and wellness stats all at just $100.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
fitbit

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sony PS5-enhanced 4K TVs hit new lows from $448: 65-inc...
Fitness-ready Beats Studio Buds return to all-time low ...
iPhone 13 sees up to $224 Renewed Premium discounts at ...
Save 27% on Govee’s Lyra RGBIC Color Changing Cor...
LEVOIT’s Core 200S H13 True HEPA Air Purifier wor...
CORSAIR’s K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Keyboard se...
Weber’s Q1200 portable propane grill comes pre-as...
Upgrade your rig for 2023 with the RX 6600 XT GPU on sa...
Load more...
Show More Comments