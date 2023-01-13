Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches hit second-best prices from $155 (Save $71+)

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch for $155 shipped. Typically fetching $230, you’re looking at only the fourth chance to save and the second-best price to date at $75 off. It comes within $9 of the all-time low and is still a rare chance to save, having only been beaten once before. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey into the new year and beyond. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Also on sale for one of the first times, the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Smartwatch lands at $228.99 on Amazon. This is down from the usual $300 going rate, is only the third time on sale, and saves you $71. It comes within $30 of the most readily available Black Friday price, too.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

For those who would prefer to just strap a more minimal wearable to your wrist, the Fitbit Charge 5 is currently on sale right now and provides a compelling alternative to the more full-featured smartwatches above. Cutting screen size down a tad, this model sports an OLED display while still being able to track SpO2, ECG readings, skin temperature, and a whole host of other fitness and wellness stats all at just $100.

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

