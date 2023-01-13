Garmin’s DriveSmart 55 EX GPS with lifetime traffic and maps hits new low of $99 (Reg. $170)

Walmart is offering the Garmin DriveSmart 55 EX GPS with Traffic for $99 shipped. For comparison, this GPS goes for $170 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to help you get from destination to destination, this GPS frees up your phone for other tasks. You’ll find that the Garmin DriveSmart 55 EX even leverages traffic and map updates to ensure that you’re aware of what’s ahead when driving and always have the latest maps downloaded. Plus, there’s turn-by-turn directions, easy-to-read maps, and a 5.5-inch edge-to-edge display to leverage. Keep reading for more.

Instead of getting a dedicated GPS for your drives, pick up this windshield smartphone mount for your car. It features up to 15W of wireless charging abilities for Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhone, ensuring that you arrive at a destination powered and ready to go. Plus, it’ll keep your phone in view so you can use it for a GPS as well. At $37, it’s also pretty budget-friendly compared to the Garmin above.

On a tighter budget? Then be sure to check out yesterday’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. It was headlined by LISEN’s air vent iPhone/Android mount for just $10. That’s a 50% discount from its normal going rate and makes this discount the best that we’ve tracked so far. The biggest thing to keep in mind here is that there’s no charging ability in this mount, which is why it’s so budget-friendly. But, if that doesn’t matter for you, then it’s a solid choice all around.

Garmin DriveSmart 55 EX GPS features:

For drivers who love new adventures while traveling, the Garmin DriveSmart 55 EX GPS navigator is the ultimate road trip companion. Featuring simple menus and easy-to-read maps, Garmin DriveSmart 55 EX lets you view turn-by-turn directions at a glance on a bright 5.5″ edge-to-edge touchscreen display. Traffic and map updates are included along with helpful driver alerts to encourage safer driving. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for map and software updates without a computer. Free lifetime map updates included; preloaded street maps for North America with coverage of the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Bahamas.

