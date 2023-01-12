Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Air Vent iPhone/Android Mount $10 (50% off), more

LISEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Air Vent Smartphone Mount for $9.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 35K6TYNK at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally costing $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and delivers 50% in savings. This smartphone holder mounts to your air vent, but offers two different positions to hold the device. This allows you to either place the phone directly in front of the vent for extra cooling in the summer, or relocate it for better heating of the car’s cabin in the winter. Plus, it can hold your phone either horizontal or vertical, and it’s also compatible with many vent types, making it a versatile experience all around. There’s also a charging passthrough area so that way you can power your phone while driving.

Our Master Car Vent Phone Mount with Non-blocking Function is designed to create the perfect mood for every drivers’ experience. With extension arm and free angle adjustment, they can create a comfortable ambience, or a vivid, bright and refreshing driving atmosphere – which suits your car best. LISEN brand laboratory has upgraded this phone mount for car from 3 directions.① Upgrade extension arm to protect your phone overheating crash; ②Cell phone holder for car mount with most stable “Steel Hook”,③Cell phone car holder that has the most strong clamping force, which up to 48 LB (equivalent to 70 iPhone 13 Pro Max). LISEN provides at least 1 years of user service. There are lots of anti slip&scratch rubber pads on this phone holder for car ​for car vent. It will protect your mobile phone and automobile vent from scratches. Enjoy easy navigating, charing, calling, talking or listening to music on this car mount!

