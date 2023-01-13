iPhone 13 sees up to $224 Renewed Premium discounts at Amazon from $658 all-time lows

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation unlocked iPhone 13 in Renewed Premium condition starting at $658 shipped for the 128GB capacity. Normally fetching $799, this is still one of the first times to save with today’s offer delivering $141 in savings. This is $22 under our previous mention and a new all-time low, marking only the second discount we’ve seen since Apple released the newer 14 series devices. Multiple colors and storage capacities are available for this iPhone 13 deal, which we break down below.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for more.

Storage capacities on sale:

Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the more recent expansions to the brand’s product inventory that looks to offer refurbished devices with more of a like-new consistency. Alongside a full 1-year warranty, there’s also the peace of mind that this is a device that has been certified by Amazon to work as it should. Here’s what Amazon has to say about the warranty policy.

All of this week’s other best deals are live as we head into the weekend over in our Apple guide. The new year has been a slower start to dropping the best discounts, but that hasn’t stopped some all-time lows going live on iPad models and more to join today’s iPhone 13 deal.

iPhone 13 features:

6.1″ Super Retina XDR display. 5G Superfast downloads, high quality streaming

Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps. 2X Optical zoom range

A15 Bionic chip. New 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. New 4-core GPU. New 16-core Neural Engine

Up to 19 hours video playback. Face ID. Ceramic Shield front. Aerospace-grade aluminum

Water resistant to a depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. Compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers

