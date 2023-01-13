Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB Portable SSD with rubber sleeve just hit the Amazon low at $100

Update: Amazon is also now offering the Seagate One Touch 1TB External Portable SSD for $65.59 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 61% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. While it might not be as fast or as rugged as the Kingston model below, there are plenty of folks out there that will make do just fine with the up to 1,030MB/s on this option.

Joining the best price yet on the 500GB model, Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. This model fetched as much as $150 for the first half of last year before price drops brought it down into the $115 range. We saw it hit $110 during the holiday season last year and it has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. Clocking in at faster than almost all of the big name brand options with up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates, it delivers pro-grade speeds at a much lower price point. The USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C connectivity is ready and waiting here alongside the expected pocket-sized form-factor and safeguards against water, dust, and drops – you’ll also find a protective rubber sleeve in the package. More details below.

As we mentioned above, the smaller capacity 500GB variant is also on sale and makes for a notable alternative if you can make do with less storage space. It carries the same value-packed specs and performance as the model above alongside a more affordable $65 price tag.

But if you’re after the latest and greatest, SanDisk latest release in the portable SSD space is worth a closer look. Still sitting at its lowest price since its late 2022 release date, we just recently had a chance to go hands-on with the new PRO-G40 Thunderbolt/USB-C model and came away entirely impressed. You can get a closer look and more details in our review feature right here.

Kingston XS2000 1TB Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance.

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

