Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook helps tackle the winter semester at $250 (Reg. $325)

Dropping to its best price in 6 months, Amazon now offers the the latest 2022 Lenovo Flex 5 13-inch Chromebook for $249.99 shipped. Marking the first chance to save in nearly that same time frame, today’s offer is down from the usual $325 going rate in order to save you $75. It comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is also the second-best price yet. Just in time for the start of the winter semester or to refresh your setup to start the year, one of Lenovo’s latest Chromebooks is now on sale and delivering a portable workstation centered around a 2-in-1 design. Its 13-inch FHD touchscreen can fold back into a tablet for alternating between school work and Netflix binge sessions, and the entire package comes backed by 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 1.9GHz processor. Head below for more.

Note takers and digital artists alike will want to look into what the Lenovo Digital Pen 2 brings to the experience. Unlocking the full capabilities of the touchscreen display, this $35 add-on lets you draw or handwrite notes in class with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It’s a great option for those who want to really take advantage of the 2-in-1 design offered above, especially the tablet side of the feature set.

If you can live without Chrome OS, as the center of the experience, there’s really no beating the value offered by Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. Having gone on sale earlier in the week, you can now bring home the capable tablet for its lowest price ever. Dropping well below even that of the Black Friday pricing last year, a $79 discount has delivered a $250 sale price that really is as good as it gets.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 features:

Work and play at home, school, or anywhere you go with the outstanding combination of performance, connectivity, and entertainment found in the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5. Enjoy intelligent performance features that adapt to you and the things you do, for a more personalized, intuitive and responsive Chromebook experience. This 2-in-1 laptop combines a keyboard and touchscreen to make it easy to interact with everything on your display! You can also use the Lenovo digital pen to quickly write click or drag files right on the screen.

