Medify’s MA-40 True HEPA Air Purifier cleans 840-sq. feet of air every 30 minutes for $229.50

Amazon is currently offering the Medify MA-40 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for $229.49 shipped. Normally going for $270, this 15% discount returns this air purifier to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. The purifier here uses a HEPA H13 filter to remove “99.9% of harmful particles including allergens, odors, VOCs, smoke, pollen,” and more from the air. Three different fan speeds allow you to choose the lowest option for virtually silent operation with the maximum noise level at just 66dB. The touchscreen allows you to adjust settings, change the up to 8-hour timer, turn on sleep mode, and more. With the MA-40, you’re looking at up to 840-square feet being recirculated every 30 minutes. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $75 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these purifiers will clean the air inside your home, there’s nothing like enjoying the cool evening air. It may get cold so be sure to check out these deals on Outland Living Firebowls and Fire Tables from $70. Leading the way is the 19-inch Firebowl Deluxe with Cover and Carry Kit for $70. Ready to bring a “no mess campfire” to your back yard, the Firebowl uses a propane tank and burner to bring heat to those around it. No longer will you have to deal with firewood, ash, and smoke to stay warm, as the 58,000 BTU/hour output Firebowl is simple and easy to use.

Medify MA-40 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier features:

For those who suffer from asthma, allergies, pet owners, smokers, or people generally concerned about indoor air quality. Perfect for homes, offices, and schools to efficiently clean 840 sq. ft. every 30 minutes. The touch screen operation panel features 3-speed settings, a 0-8 hr timer, sleep mode, and child lock. Activated carbon removes odors and smoke while the HEPA filters small particles, so you have peace of mind knowing your indoor air is clean.

