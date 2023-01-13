Stay warm this winter with Outland Firebowls and Fire Tables from $70 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a selection of Outland Living Firebowls and Fire Tables from $70 shipped. Our top pick is the 19-inch Firebowl Deluxe with Cover and Carry Kit at $69.99. Down from $133, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before at the beginning of December at Amazon. Ready to bring a “no mess campfire” to your back yard, the Firebowl uses a propane tank and burner to bring heat to those around it. No longer will you have to deal with firewood, ash, and smoke to stay warm, as the 58,000 BTU/hour output Firebowl is simple and easy to use. There’s also a 10-foot hose to keep the propane tank at a safe distance while using, and it can even be converted to natural gas if needed. Keep reading for more.

Now if you don’t mind using traditional firewood and taming it, then we recommend picking up this fire pit for $45 at Amazon. It won’t be quite as nice as just hitting a button to start the fire, but at the same time, you’ll never run out of propane and can always get a fire going.

Bring JBL’s Link Portable Assistant-enabled speaker out to the fire pit and enjoy voice-activated music and more. It’s on sale for $70 right now, which is a $110 drop from its normal going rate, making now the best time in over a year to pick it up.

Outland Firebowl features:

Say goodbye to dirty ash, expensive firewood, and bothersome smoke and enjoy a clean realistic propane campfire. The perfect outdoor centerpiece for camping trips, RV travels, tailgating get-togethers, beach parties, and family evenings on the backyard patio. Travel size fire pit is lightweight and portable; easily set up in minutes with no tools required. Matchless auto-ignition feature ensures a fast and simple start-up; all weather fire bowl delivers a clean and smokeless flame with cozy warmth and beautiful evening ambiance. Measures L 19” x W 19” x H 11” with total output of 58,000 BTU/HR.

