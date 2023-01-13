Add four 2,000-lumen outdoor solar motion-sensing LED lights to your yard for $16 (60% off)

NeloodonyDirect-US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 2,000-lumen Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $15.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally going for $40 at Amazon, today’s deal knocks 60% off the going rate and makes these 2,000-lumen lights the best price that we’ve seen so far. These solar lights are perfect for placing around various areas of your property. With a built-in solar panel on each light, and an internal rechargeable battery, you’ll find eight to 10 hours of runtime here with ease, so long as there’s six to eight hours of sunlight per day. There’s a motion sensor on the light as well which can detect movement between 10 to 16 feet, and it’ll light up a 280-square foot area. The best part of these lights is that they’re solar-powered, meaning you don’t have to run any wires to them or even worry about changing the batteries. This means that they can be mounted anywhere around your property, making the lights very versatile. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $15 once you clip the on-page coupon right now on Amazon, saving you a buck and delivering a different experience in the process.

Once your outdoor lighting setup is complete, turn your eyes to what goes on inside. Philips Hue is currently running a refurbished sale with deals from $18. For instance, the Play Bar set is down to $96, and the Gradient strip is $163. There’s also several other discounts available, so be sure to check out our post to find out all the ways you can save.

Neloodony Outdoor Solar Light features:

Our 4 packs of solar lights outdoor are equipped with 100 brighter LED beads each pack , which have higher brightness and longer service life. Neloodony solar outdoor lights have 2000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a high-efficient solar panel, energy conversion rate can reach 23%, only take 6-8 hours to be fully charged under direct sunlight.Effectively repels raccoons, skunks at night. Dog walks, walks at night, pet lighting. Our outdoor solar lights can stay illuminate for 8-10 hours. The motion sensor is sensitive to people, animals, and cars. If no activity is detected within 30s, the motion sensor outdoor lights will automatically turn off. If motion is continuously detected, the light will light up again for 30s, no dim mode, reduce battery consumption and extend the life of the solar sensor light. A thoughtful gift for family and friends.

