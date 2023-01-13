Philips Hue refurb sale goes live: Play Bar set $96, Gradient strip $163, much more from $18

Ending the work week, Woot has launched a certified refurbished Philips Hue lighting sale that’s discounting an assortment of standalone lamps, light strips, LED bulbs, and more from $18. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick has the Philips Hue Play 2-Light Kit marked down to $95.99. You would pay $160 for a new condition set at Amazon right now, with today’s offer amounting to $64 in savings and marking one of the best discounts we’ve ever seen. This is $9 under our previous mention, too.

These Hue Play lights are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater, desk, or just some shelving. Each of the included light bars come with an adhesive 3M mount that can also double as a stand. So whether you want to attach them right to the back of the TV or place the lights on a console, next to your monitor, or somewhere else in your home office, this kit has you covered. I personally have five of these set up around my TV and have found them to be a wonderful solution to ambient lighting.

Also getting in on the savings, the Philips Hue Play 55-inch Gradient TV Lightstrip is now down to $162.99. This addressable RGB offering would regularly set you back $250 at Amazon, with today’s offer undercutting our previous $200 mention by an extra $37 in order to deliver one of the best price cuts ever at $87 off.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the recent Gradient Lightstrips pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet.

Then be sure to check out the rest of the sale right here to lock-in some other savings. The price cuts will only be live through the end of the day, meaning that if there are any expansions to your Philips Hue setup that catch your eye, now is your chance to score some of the best pricing yet across plenty of different smart home lighting form-factors.

Philips Hue Play Starter Kit features:

Create the most beautiful backlight for your television. Just mount Philips Hue Play behind your screen using the clips and double-sided tape included in the pack, and enhance your viewing experience with splashes of light surrounding your television. Search for Hue Sync (FREE) at meethue.com to your PC and synchronize your Philips Hue lights with your Music & Movies. Requires the Philip Hue Bridge for smart home connectivity.

