Sony PS5-enhanced 4K TVs hit new lows from $448: 65-inch mini-LED Google TV $500 off, more

Amazon is now launched a new Sony sale event delivering some new all-time lows and solid price drops on a range of the brand’s 2022 model 4K TVs and sound bars. The deals start from $448 and one standout offer has the Sony 65-inch Class BRAVIA XR X95K 4K HDR mini-LED Google TV on sale for $1,798 shipped. Regularly $2,300 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $1,800, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This one launched back in May at just under $2,800 on Amazon before dropping into the $1,998 range during Black Friday season and now to a new Amazon all-time low. Not only are you looking at a PlayStation 5-enhanced model “with input lag as low as 8.5ms,” but it also sports HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate tech, a 120Hz 4K display, and Dolby Vision. From there, Apple’s AirPlay 2 and support for Google Assistant/Alexa voice commands are joined by a pair of USB ports and built-in Wi-Fi. Head below for more Sony 4K TV deals.

Be sure to swing by Amazon’s new landing page filled with solid price drops on Sony’s 2022 model 4K TVs and sound bars. These, in combination with a number of models that are either still on sale from the holidays or have now dropped even lower, can be found in the lists below as well.

Sony 2022 model Google 4K TVs:

Sony 2022 model 4K OLED Google TVs:

If you would rather go with a more economical solution and forgo the PS5-ready version, the ongoing price drop on Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV is a solid options. Now back down to its lowest price ever, you can get all of the details you need on this $250 price drop right here.

Sony 65-inch Class X95K 4K HDR Mini LED Google TV features:

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING – The Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

MINI LED CONTRAST– Thousands of Mini LEDs are controlled with absolute precision by XR Backlight Master Drive delivering unprecedented contrast with deep blacks, natural colors, and maximum brightness.

PERFECT FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch.

FEATURES SPECIFIED IN HDMI 2.1– Get the advantage in high-performance gaming on BRAVIA XR TVs with HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120,10 VRR, and ALLM.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!