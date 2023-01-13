VERTAGEAR’s new 800 series gaming chairs tackle lumbar support and seat comfort

Gaming chairs have long been a divisive subject with the main complaint being poor back support. Well, VERTAGEAR is here to answer that complaint with its latest 800 series gaming chairs with the ContourMax lumbar support and VertaAir seats. There is a wide range of color and size options so you will almost certainly find a configuration that matches your gaming setup. You’ll find two distinct lines here with the S-Line designed for users up to six feet in height and 250 pounds and the P-Line is for people up to 6-foot 8-inches and 400 pounds. Ready to learn more about these new VERTAGEAR gaming chairs? Then head below the fold to keep reading.

Back support and comfortable seating

There are a few big features included within VERTAGEAR’s latest 800 series gaming chairs, so we’ll start with the ContourMax Lumbar support system. While some chairs use an adjustable support cushion/bar, this new system will dynamically contour itself to your back’s shape and movement, ensuring you’re in a healthy posture all the time. The construction features memory foam covered by VERTAGEAR’s new HygennX covering, which we will go into more depth on later, and four TPE modules below with their 64 responsive branches helping to relax your back muscles. VERTAGEAR’s aim with the ContourMax system is to prevent pain and health concerns.

Alongside this new lumbar support system is the all-new VertaAir Seat. Do you know how your chair starts to become hot after sitting in it for a prolonged period? This seat is designed to eliminate that while providing support and comfort. The waterfall seat design helps to distribute pressure evenly across your thighs, knees, and lower body to promote improved blood circulation as well. The way VERTAGEAR prevents the seat from overheating is with eight hexagonal air pillars which have been inspired by Bernoulli’s Principle. These pillars have 4-way air emission tunnels so fresh air can get in for better breathability. The seat here is also covered in VERTAGEAR’s new HygennX which implements coffee ground nanotechnology in breathable cloth. This allows the material to naturally control odor and dry quickly. Alongside this nanotechnology is solver-coated embroidery which kills bacteria, prolonging the lifespan of the chair.

Styles and sizes for all

There are four major models part of VERTAGEAR’s 800 series gaming chairs, the SL3800, SL5800, PL4800, and PL6800 with both the P- and S-Lines here having two different styles. Those looking for a more minimal aesthetic for their chair will be looking towards the SL3800 or PL6800 with the solid backrest and muted highlights. Want a chair to be your gaming setup focus? You’ll want the SL5800 or PL4800 which both feature cutouts that can house an RGB light kit. Across all these chairs are the same color options including Carbon Black, Black, Black and White, Midnight Blue, Midnight Green, Midnight Purple, and Burgandy Red; this allows you to truly customize a chair to your setup.

Availability

VERTAGEAR’s all-new 800 series gaming chairs are now available for order over at Amazon or its own site directly starting from as little as $349.99 shipped. Amazon is currently out of stock of some models and VERTAGEAR’s website currently has the PL6800 model listed as a pre-order with an estimated ship date of January 31. Head below for links to where you can pick up these new chairs.

9to5Toys’ Take

VERTAGEAR’s new 800 series of gaming chairs look pretty solid if you’re looking for an upgrade. While I don’t doubt the quality of chairs like these, I personally don’t like spending a ton of money on something that I can’t go look at and try out before purchasing. If you’re like this as well, then maybe it’s worth checking out our hands-on review of the SL5000 to get an idea of what to expect from VERTAGEAR.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!