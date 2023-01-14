MEATER Plus Bluetooth smart meat thermometer helps cook the perfect meal at $80

Today only, Woot is offering the MEATER Plus Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer for $79.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $100 at Amazon, today’s 20% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in the past year, though it did fall to around $73 back in 2021 one time. While it doesn’t leverage Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll find that this wire-free thermometer uses the latest Bluetooth technology to achieve a range of 165 feet. It connects to your iPhone or Android smartphone to monitor both the internal cooking temperature and ambient temperature. Yep, that’s right, MEATER sets itself apart from the pack of wireless meat thermometers by adding both internal and external temperature monitoring, making it ideal for using in smokers to ensure that the smoking cabin stays at the right temp when cooking. The MEATER’s app also guides you through cooking and even tells you when to pull meat off the grill or out of the smoker and when it’s done resting for the perfect meal every time. Keep reading for more.

Are the Wi-Fi features and dual-probe design a bit overkill for your holiday cooking needs? If so, check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. You can pick one up for $14 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

Want a wireless thermometer without having to pay the MEATER tax? Well, right now we’re tracking a deal on Govee’s 4-probe Bluetooth meat thermometer that’s on sale for $25. Down 38% from its normal going rate, this model connects over Bluetooth to your smartphone, delivering a similar overall experience to today’s lead deal at a fraction of the price.

MEATER Plus features:

100% WIRE-FREE that’s perfect for outdoor cooking. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Monitor your cook using the FREE app available for iOS (10.3 and later) / Android (5.0 and later) smart phones and tablets. Smart phone not included in the package. Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212°F and ambient / external temperature up to 527°F simultaneously. Dishwasher safe. Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. You can also set up custom alerts / notifications based on temperature and/or time. Advanced Estimator Algorithm: Can estimate how long to cook and rest your food to help plan your meal and manage your time.

