Govee’s DreamView T1 TV Backlight Systems falls 40% to new low of $66, more from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box deals of the day, the official Govee Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its smart home lighting starting from $14.50. Leading the way there is its DreamView T1 TV Backlighting System for $65.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 40% discount, or solid $44 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked. Previously we’ve seen this system go for as low as $88. This kit features an RGBIC LED strip that will go around all four edges of your TV, between 75 and 85 inches in size thanks to the included 16.4-foot RGBIC LED lightstrip. When paired with the included camera, this allows the system to set the colors of the LED strip to correspond with those on screen for an immersive backlighting experience. If you would rather have a static backlighting color, you can set that through the Govee Home app or using Alexa or Assistant with the system’s Wi-Fi connectivity. Head below for more Govee smart lighting deals.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and even more. We’re also tracking the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip marked down to $102, a new all-time low price. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity.

Govee DreamView T1 TV Backlighting Kit features:

DreamView Experience: Our 1080p intelligent camera captures the color onscreen and automatically applies to your Govee TV backlights. Higher resolution with more accurate color recognition. ( Notice: The camera is only used to capture the color onscreen, it cannot be used for projection or audio.)

Enhanced Music Mode: The control box of the LED lights for TV is equipped with a built-in mic, helping you sync them to music. Choose from 4 modes (Energic, Rhythm, Spectrum, Rolling) and jazz up your parties with vibrantly dancing colors.

Smart Voice Control: Manage your LED lights for TV with simple voice commands, via Alexa and Google Assistant, or with the Govee Home app. Enjoy access to more colors and features like Timer, Video, DIY and Music mode, helping you create the ambiance you need.

