New all-time low drops Philips Hue’s Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip to $102 (Reg. $180)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $101.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $180, this is delivering a new all-time low at $78 off. It’s $6 below our previous holiday mention from last month, too, and the most affordable we’ve seen any of the brand’s addressable light strips. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, you can lock-in some extra savings on the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip Extension. This one lands at an extra 15% off, turning the original $70 going rate into an even more affordable add-on at $59.49 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This delivers an extra 3 feet of length to the lead deal or your existing Gradient lightstrip for covering even more space in your smart home.

All of the week’s best smart home deals are now coming to a close as Friday ushers in the weekend, delivering price cuts across every product category for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. Joining everything else in our guide today, you can score a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa HomeKit mini smart plugs. Dropping the whole package down to $40, this 20% price cut is making it more affordable to expand your setup to cover new lights, heaters, fans, and more.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

