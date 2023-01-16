Dremel’s 4000 Rotary Tool Kit includes two attachments and 30 accessories for $67

Amazon is currently offering the Dremel 4000 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit with two attachments and 30 accessories for $67.05 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $87, this 23% discount, or $20 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve tracked over the past year. The lowest price we saw during 2022 was $74.50. The Dremel 4000 is a variable speed rotary tool that ranges from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM. The tool features an integrated wrench for locking tools into the Dremel as well. This tool also features electronic feedback which will keep the tool running at the set RPM even when interacting with the work material. This can prevent stalling at lower speeds and makes for more consistent cuts. Along with the Dremel is the 30 accessories that range from carving/engraving bits to metal cutting discs. The two attachments included here are a sanding/grinding guide and a circle cutter/straight edge guide. Head below for more.

While you have the included 30 accessories above, it is worth picking up some more as they are sure to break down eventually. You could take some savings here and grab AUSTOR’s 132-piece Sanding Drum Set for $8. Included here are 120 drum sanding sleeves and 12 drum mandrels in three diameters: 1/2-, 3/8-, and 1/4-inch. Every sanding sleeve here comes in the 120-grit style as it is the most common and general-purpose sanding grit around. Whether you’re woodworking, smoothing plastic surfaces, or anything in between, these sanding bits will work well.

Stop throwing out batteries once they die and pick up Panasonic’s eneloop Power Pack Rechargeable Battery Bundle marked down to $39, the lowest price in over a year. Including eight AA and four AAAs as well as the companion charger, these rechargeable batteries is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. The AAs clock in with a 2000mAh charge, while the smaller AAA rechargeable batteries deliver up to 800mAh before needing to be topped off. You’re also getting a quick charge unit for quickly topping off all 12 of the batteries.

Dremel 4000-2/30 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit features:

Versatile rotary tool kit: Includes 4000 corded rotary tool, 2 attachments, 30 high-quality Dremel accessories, plastic storage case, and accessory case

Innovated air flow system- Ventilation mechanism helps prevent heat build-up for smoother, cooler, and quieter operation

Slim and ergonomic body – 360-degree grip zone for added comfort and grip during extended use

