Panasonic’s eneloop Power Packs include 12 or more rechargeable batteries from $35

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop Power Pack Rechargeable Battery bundle at $38.92 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at a 22% discount as well as the lowest price in over a year. Not only is this a rare chance to save, but it’s also the third-best discount ever and the first chance to save period since back in 2021. Including eight AA and four AAAs as well as the companion charger, these rechargeable batteries is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. The AAs clock in with a 2000mAh charge, while the smaller AAA rechargeable batteries deliver up to 800mAh before needing to be topped off. You’re also getting a quick charge unit for quickly topping off all 12 of the batteries. Head below for more.

If you can live without the speedy refuels offered by the fast charging variant above, Amazon is also now offering this other eneloop power pack at $34.76. Including a standard charger in the box, this bundle steps up to also pack 10 AAs alongside four AAAs. It’s down from the usual $48 going rate while delivering the lowest price in well over a year at 27% off. Whether or not you should go with this bundle or the lead one depends on if you value having extra batteries around or need to refuel the ones you do have in a pinch. But regardless, you’re looking at a way to cut back on single-use consumables.

Panasonic eneloop Power Pack features:

eneloop Ni-MH ‘Low Self Discharge’ batteries utilize Panasonic’s advanced rechargeable cell technology allowing them to be recharged up to 2100 times. These battery cells are ideal for all household products including flashlights, wireless gaming devices, digital camera flash units, and wireless mouse and keyboards.

