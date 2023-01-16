Levi’s End of Season Sale is back! Save extra 50% off all clearance from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
50% off from $5

Levi’s End of Season Sale is currently offering an extra 50% off all clearance items. Plus, if you buy two or more items, you will receive 30% off your purchase. Inside this sale you can find deals on jeans, jackets, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans that are marked down to just $25 and originally sold for $80. These classic jeans will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and you can find them in four color options. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and with over 2,000 positive reviews, these jeans are rated 4.3/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon in-house clothing brand flash sale that’s offering deals from just $6 Prime shipped.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
TCL’s massive 98-inch 120Hz 4K Google TV now $3,5...
LG’s 2022 Gram 15.6-inch Laptop provides power an...
Samsung’s Sero rotating 4K TV falls to new all-ti...
Sabrent docks, hubs, and adapters from $7: 4K USB-C sta...
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Charger $16...
New Amazon low hits PNY’s XLR8 PC battlestation-r...
Amazon offers Under Armour socks at 20% off with deals ...
Load more...
Show More Comments