LG’s 2022 Gram 15.6-inch Laptop provides power and portability at low of $1,000 (Save 31%)

Amazon is currently offering the 2022 LG Gram 15.6-inch i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $999.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,447, this 31% discount, or solid $447 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Today’s deal matches the low we’ve only seen three times before. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 512GB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 15.6-inch 1920×1200 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Head below for more.

While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $150. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

You may want more bulk storage than what is included above. In that case, you can currently pick up the WD 1TB My Passport SSD for $90 which is matching the all-time Amazon low price. This model moves data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity as well as support for USB 3.2 Gen2. All of this is set within a shock- and vibration-resistant housing that can withstand drops up to 6.5-feet alongside the usual password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption setup.

2022 LG Gram 15.6-inch i7/16GB/512GB Laptop features:

Work without disruption with this lightweight laptop featuring and 80 Watt-hour battery, a 15-inch non-reflective display, and DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)* color gamut for sharp, stunning color

Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and Iris Xe Graphics. A powerful processor with impressive with Iris Xe graphics, built to carry you through work, studies, and surfing the web.

Full HD IR Webam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

