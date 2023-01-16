WD USB-C 1TB My Passport SSD returns to Amazon low today at $90, plus more from $77

Alongside today’s Samsung storage sale, Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped. This one regularly sells for $155 at Best Buy where it is currently marked down to $95. However, these days it carries a regular price of $106 directly from Western Digital and is now matching Amazon. We have seen it drop to $80 in limited coupon offers at Newegg, but today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon for the grey colorway and is on par with the November deal last year. This model moves data at up to 1,050MB/s – it is also $20 under the price of the popular SanDisk 1TB Extreme variant for comparison – with USB-C connectivity as well as support for USB 3.2 Gen2. All of this is set within a shock- and vibration-resistant housing that can withstand drops up to 6.5-feet alongside the usual password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption setup. Head below for more portable SSD deals.

Amazon is also offering a solid deal on the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD at $76.99 shipped. This one sold for between $80 and $110 for most of last year before dropping into the $80 range over the last few months. Today’s deal is another $4 off and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. It also delivers a very similar feature set as the WD option including the up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates USB-C connectivity, and an anodized aluminum unibody core.

As we mentioned above, Amazon launched a notable Samsung storage sale this morning with solid deals on portable SSDs, microSD cards, and more. The deals start from just $14 Prime shipped and deliver some of the best prices we have tracked on its latest-model memory cards as well as the T7 Shield portable SSD we reviewed last year on launch day. Get a closer look at all of today’s deals in one handy place right here.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on reading speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

