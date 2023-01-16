MOKiN’s 12-in-1 MacBook Pro/Air USB-C docking station returns to Amazon low of $50

MOKiN (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 12-in-2 MacBook Pro USB-C Docking Station for $50.30 shipped. Normally $65 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is even $6 below the cost of the other colorway right now. This dock does it all. Using the two USB-C ports on the side of Apple’s MacBook Pro/Air, you’ll find that it’s able to deliver just about every port you could want. On the dock, you’ll find four USB-A ports, with two being 3.0 and the others 2.0. On top of that, there’s Gigabit Ethernet, 4K60 HDMI, 2K60 DisplayPort, 100W USB-C charging passthrough, both SD and microSD slots, and more. All of this combines to make the MOKiN dock the perfect solution for powering your MacBook setup at home. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget but still need to adapt USB-A to USB-C? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of dongles does just that for only $8.50 at Amazon right now. Coming in at around $4 each, these budget-focused adapters are perfect for leaving on printer cables, wireless mouse dongles, or anything else that really just needs to be converted from USB-A to USB-C.

If you don’t have a compatible MacBook, then be sure to check out the deals on Sabrent docks, hubs, and adapters that we found earlier today. Pricing starts at $7, and you’ll find the premium 4K USB-C station for $150 and even more deals up to 54% off. Then, swing by our Apple guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your on-the-go work setup.

MOKiN 12-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

Designed for MacBook Pro/Air 2018-2020. With advance chip, expand your work opportunities and provide you more stable performance. No need any drivers or software, just plug and play. Convert your macbook usb c port into 12 ports:2x4K 60Hz hdmi, dp,gigabit ethernet network, 4xusb, sd/tf card reader, 100w pd and 3.5mm audio. With 2x USB 3.0 ports with 900mA output and ensure instant sync and file transfer at 5Gbps and 480Mbps transfer speed accordingly, and easily connect smartphones, tablet, hard drives for effortless data transfer with USB-C port. 2 extra USB 2.0 allows you to connect keyboard or mouse without any lag. A 1000 Mbps Ethernet port provides a more stable and faster connection to a wired network.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!