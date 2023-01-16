MOKiN’s 12-in-1 MacBook Pro/Air USB-C docking station returns to Amazon low of $50

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonMOKiN
Reg. $65 $50

MOKiN (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 12-in-2 MacBook Pro USB-C Docking Station for $50.30 shipped. Normally $65 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is even $6 below the cost of the other colorway right now. This dock does it all. Using the two USB-C ports on the side of Apple’s MacBook Pro/Air, you’ll find that it’s able to deliver just about every port you could want. On the dock, you’ll find four USB-A ports, with two being 3.0 and the others 2.0. On top of that, there’s Gigabit Ethernet, 4K60 HDMI, 2K60 DisplayPort, 100W USB-C charging passthrough, both SD and microSD slots, and more. All of this combines to make the MOKiN dock the perfect solution for powering your MacBook setup at home. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget but still need to adapt USB-A to USB-C? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of dongles does just that for only $8.50 at Amazon right now. Coming in at around $4 each, these budget-focused adapters are perfect for leaving on printer cables, wireless mouse dongles, or anything else that really just needs to be converted from USB-A to USB-C.

If you don’t have a compatible MacBook, then be sure to check out the deals on Sabrent docks, hubs, and adapters that we found earlier today. Pricing starts at $7, and you’ll find the premium 4K USB-C station for $150 and even more deals up to 54% off. Then, swing by our Apple guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your on-the-go work setup.

MOKiN 12-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

Designed for MacBook Pro/Air 2018-2020. With advance chip, expand your work opportunities and provide you more stable performance. No need any drivers or software, just plug and play. Convert your macbook usb c port into 12 ports:2x4K 60Hz hdmi, dp,gigabit ethernet network, 4xusb, sd/tf card reader, 100w pd and 3.5mm audio. With 2x USB 3.0 ports with 900mA output and ensure instant sync and file transfer at 5Gbps and 480Mbps transfer speed accordingly, and easily connect smartphones, tablet, hard drives for effortless data transfer with USB-C port. 2 extra USB 2.0 allows you to connect keyboard or mouse without any lag. A 1000 Mbps Ethernet port provides a more stable and faster connection to a wired network.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

MOKiN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This leather Apple Watch band upgrades your style in 20...
LEGO’s UCS Millennium Falcon sees $160 discount t...
Spigen’s 65W dual USB-C ArcStation Wall Charger h...
Shure’s pro MV7 USB Podcast Microphone is a 9to5 fav ...
Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 portable projector lasts...
Tested: Spigen’s new MagSafe charger delivers sol...
LEGO Disney 100th anniversary minifigures confirmed wit...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Blood Card, D...
Load more...
Show More Comments