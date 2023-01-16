Sabrent docks, hubs, and adapters from $7: 4K USB-C station $150, more up to 54% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals, Store4PC (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 54% off a range of Sabrent Mac and PC accessories. Alongside deals starting from just over $7, you’ll also find the Sabrent USB-C Dual 4K Universal Docking Station on sale for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $190, this is 21% off the going rate and the best price we can find. We have only seen it drop this low for a few one-day sales in the last year or more with today’s discount being the first notable drop since summer 2022. This model supports dual video output (two HDMI at 4K 60Hz and two DisplayPort jacks at 4K 60Hz) as well carrying four USB 3.0 Type-A and two USB-C data transfer ports at up to 5Gbps. From there, it features Power Delivery via USB-C (up to 60W) so you can also juice your MacBook or laptop up at the same time alongside RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet and 3.5mm stereo audio input and output. Head below for more details and additional Sabrent deals form today’s Gold Box sale.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Sabrent Gold Box deals on this landing page. Again, starting from just over $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, today’s sale also features some more casual accessories including mini USB hubs, sound adapters, and power supply units. The deals deliver as much as 54% in savings and are waiting for you right here for the rest of the day.

Then check out today’s Smartphone Accessories for offers on MagSafe chargers and more as well as the new Spigen’s new magnetic charger. Elsewhere in charging deals, we are still tracking Journey’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with removable USB-C Apple Watch charger at 20% off. This just-released model is now seeing a limited-time discount for the launch phase and you can get a complete look at what it is capable of right here.

Sabrent USB-C Dual 4K Universal Docking Station features:

Enables Dual 4K display extension simultaneously. Video Output: HDMI 4K 60Hz; DP ports 4K 60Hz.

4-USB 3.0 Type-A and 2 USB-C Data Transfer Ports Up To 5Gbps.

Includes 1 USB-C to USB-A and 1 USB-C to USB-C cables.

Supports RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet Port. 3.5mm Stereo Audio Output + 3.5mm Microphone Input.

PowerDelivery enables you to charge your laptop through the same Type-C cable (Up to 60 watts).

