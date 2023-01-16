Secure a regularly $230 Ninja 7-in-1 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker for $100 today (Refurb)

From now through Wednesday, Woot’s warehouse sale is offering number of notable deals on kitchen and cookware including the Ninja CN301CO CREAMi Ice Cream Maker in refurbished condition at $99.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $230 and currently fetching $195 in new condition at Amazon, today’s refurbished price is up to $130 in savings and the lowest we can find. It is also matching our previous mention on a similar unit and $59 under Amazon’s renewed listing. This model features seven preset settings for ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, lite ice cream, and mix-in. The latter of which allows you to inject your own ingredients to design various flavors, including chocolate, nuts, and fruit, alongside the re-spin functionality to make more of a soft serve-like consistency. More details below.

If a more basic ice cream maker will do the trick just fine for you, take a look a the Cuisinart ICE-21P1 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker. This model comes in at under $60 shipped on Amazon in brand new condition and, while it doesn’t have the smart Ninja presets, will get the job done for less.

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen and cooking deals, you’ll want to scope out the one-day price drop we are tracking on Chefman’s dual-basket 9-qt. Turbo Air Fryer. Now marked down to $70 shipped, this machine regularly fetches over $140 at Best Buy and more like $111 at Amazon. It upgrades your existing setup with dual-basket action, sync cooking so everything is done at the same time, and comes in at a competitive price for a model capable of all that. Take a closer look right here and swing by our home goods guide for more.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker features:

With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more. Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle. Customize your flavor and texture by mixing in your favorite chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more to personalize any CREAMi treat. one-touch programs allow for the perfect combination of speed, pressure, and time to completely shave through your frozen pint. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream , and Mix-in.

