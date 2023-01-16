Double up dinner with Chefman’s dual-basket 9-qt. Turbo Air Fryer at $70 (Reg. $111+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsChefman
Reg. $111+ $70

Amazon is now offering the 9-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is the lowest price we can find. It more typically sells for $111 as of late at Amazon where it is now matching our previous mention and sitting at the second-best price we have tracked. This model caries a pair of 4.5-quart air fryer baskets with dual sync so both of them will finish at the same time no matter what you might have in there or how long it takes to cook. On top of that, there’s also a built-in LED shake reminder and eight cooking functions for “crispy chicken, fresh fish, succulent steak, and golden French fries,” among other things. Chefman also points out that you can just “wipe down the exterior with a damp cloth” to refresh the outer housing alongside dishwasher-safe accessories. More details below. 

If the dual-basket model above isn’t necessary for your needs, a more affordable and traditional option will likely get the job done just fine. Something like Chefman’s smaller 2-quart TurboFry that comes in at $40 shipped right now on Amazon is worth a look for a less expensive solution. 

Once your new 2023 air fryer is secured, go swing by our home goods hub for more. You’ll find a range of kitchen gear, vacuums, items for the pups and pets, lighting, and more including Anker’s 2022 model 3,200Pa smart L35 RoboVac and mop. But we are also still tracking a solid offer on Coffee Gator’s glass pour over brewer at just $9.50, which is matching the Amazon all-time low and one of the more affordable options out there. 

Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer features:

Chefman just made family mealtime faster, tastier, and easier than ever. No matter the crowd, the TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer has you completely covered. Two spacious 4.5-quart, nonstick baskets allow you to cook double the dishes–with double the flavor. With synced baskets and a handy finish-time feature, every single main dish and side will be cooked to crispy perfection.  With effortless one-touch digital control and eight built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with complete confidence. 

