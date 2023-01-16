Cast with AirPlay 2 and talk to Alexa on Samsung’s 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor at $400

Amazon is now offering the Samsung M80B 32-inch 4K HDR Smart Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Typically going for $650, this 38% discount, or solid $250 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Our Black Friday mention was $100 more than today’s deal. This monitor will allow you to watch shows from your favorite streaming service without a PC connected alongside Apple AirPlay 2 support, Alexa built-in, and even acting as a SmartThings hub for your smart home ecosystem. The slim design of the M80B monitor is minimalist and can have the SlimFit camera attached to the top and directly accessed from the monitor so you can video chat with friends and family. You will also be able to have a one-cable setup between your laptop and the monitor over USB-C. There is also a single micro HDMI 2.0 port. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and head below for more.

Looking to grab a gaming monitor instead? You could instead go with the Samsung Odyssey G55A 32-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Monitor for $300. While it does drop to 1440p from 4K, you get a 105Hz increase in refresh rate over the M80B. Samsung even integrated support for AMD FreeSync Premium to help eliminate screen tearing and create a smoother gaming experience. HDR10 support is retained from the M80B above here so you can even have some better contrast and brightness. The Odyssey is also curved which helps to reduce eye strain during those long gaming sessions.

Keeping with the Samsung trend, we’re currently tracking its 43-inch 4K The Sero QLED Rotating Smart TV for $850, the new all-time low price. While most TVs are only in landscape unless you mount them portrait, the Sero automatically switches between the two orientations when needed. That makes this the ideal TV for your home as it functions as a traditional screen when watching the big game in February, but rotates into a vertical mode when not in use. The vertical mode has five different functions, including poster, clock, photo, sound wall, or Cinemagraph. On top of that, Ambient Mode + lets the TV mimic the wall behind it to further blend in when not being used.

Samsung 32-inch M80B 4K HDR Smart Monitor features:

SMART TV EXPERIENCE: Enjoy Netflix, YouTube & other streaming services by connecting monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live & on-demand content w/ no downloads or sign-up, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations

PC-LESS PRODUCTIVITY: Browse the web and work on projects without a separate PC; With new Workmode, you can also remotely access another PC, use Microsoft Office 365 programs and connect to Samsung mobile devices w/ Samsung DeX for seamless working

MULTIPLE VOICE ASSISTANTS: With the Far Field Voice feature, activate your voice assistant just by speaking; Directly command the monitor – even at a distance – and tell it what you need; The Smart Monitor supports both Bixby and Amazon Alexa

