Samsung’s Sero rotating 4K TV falls to new all-time low of $850, more ahead of game day

Through Friday, Woot is offering a wide range of Samsung and LG 4K smart UHDTVs priced from $850 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Leading the way is the unique 43-inch 4K The Sero QLED Rotating Smart UHDTV on sale for $849.99. Down from a $1,033 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this TV. While most TVs are only in landscape unless you mount them portrait, the Sero automatically switches between the two orientations when needed. That makes this the ideal TV for your home as it functions as a traditional screen when watching the big game in February, but rotates into a vertical mode when not in use. The vertical mode has five different functions, including poster, clock, photo, sound wall, or Cinemagraph. On top of that, Ambient Mode + lets the TV mimic the wall behind it to further blend in when not being used. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more. Keep reading for additional TV deals ahead of game day.

More TV deals at Woot:

Further upgrade your home theater with Sony’s HT-A3000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that’s on sale for $498 right now. This $202 discount marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our home theater guide for other great ways to save as game day approaches.

Samsung The Sero Rotating Smart 4K UHDTV features:

Enjoy your favorite mobile content without black bars with the Samsung The Sero LS05T 43″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. This TV has a 42.5″ LCD panel that rotates to accommodate portrait and landscape content from your favorite media sources and incorporates Motion Rate 120 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. It is compatible with the HDR10 HDR format to provide a wider color gamut with compatible content and source equipment for more vivid images.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!