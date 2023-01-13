Save $202 on Sony’s HT-A3000 3.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar in return to $498 low

Amazon is currently offering the latest Sony HT-A3000 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $498 shipped. Launching back in August 2022 for $700, this solid 29% price drop, or $202 price drop, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This is only the third time we’ve seen this soundbar marked down this low. Arriving with a built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, the HT-A3000 soundbar uses three front speakers and a dual subwoofer to provide clear dialogue while also having punchy bass. Dolby Atmos support is achieved by this soundbar using Sony’s Vertical Sound Engine and S-Force PRO technology to create virtual height channels and “wrapping” audio around your room for virtual surround sound. Users with Sony BRAVIA TVs will have the advantage of an integrated UI on the TV for sound controls. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While this soundbar can simulate a surround sound setup, there is no substitute for the real thing. Here you can take your savings from the soundbar and build up some more cash to grab the Sony SA-RS3S Wireless Rear Speakers for $298. These speakers will pair wirelessly with the HT-A3000 soundbar to provide actual rear channel audio to further enhance your movie-watching experience. Both speakers here use 100W of power to enhance sound and can be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. We’re also tracking the Sony 65-inch Class BRAVIA XR X95K 4K HDR mini-LED Google TV marked down to $1,798, the lowest price we can find. Not only are you looking at a PlayStation 5-enhanced model “with input lag as low as 8.5ms,” but it also sports HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate tech, a 120Hz 4K display, and Dolby Vision. From there, Apple’s AirPlay 2 and support forGoogle Assistant/Alexa voice commands are joined by a pair of USB ports and built-in Wi-Fi.

Sony HT-A3000 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Get the full effect of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine, S-Force PRO Front Surround and 360 Spatial Sound Mapping

Immersive surround sound from built-in dual subwoofers and three front speakers including a center channel for clear dialogue

360 Spatial Sound that adapts to your environment available with optional rear speakers

Pair the HT-A3000 with a BRAVIA XR TV to enjoy Acoustic Center Sync and easy access to the soundbar controls

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!