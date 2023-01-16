Spigen’s 65W dual USB-C ArcStation Wall Charger hits one of its best prices at $31

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering its ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Dual 65W Wall Charger for $30.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal so the discounted rate will be around for today only providing discounted stock remains. While this model fetches a bloated $75 directly from Spigen, it typically sells for $49 at Amazon. Today’s deal is nearly 38% off the going rate, $1 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. The ArcStation Pro features dual 65W power output spread across two USB-C ports that deliver 40W and 25W when used simultaneously. You’ll also find GaN and 3D PCB tech in place here that makes for a relatively “compact” charging solution that also ships with an extended 2-year warranty. Head below for additional details.

If the relatively high-power 65W model above is overkill for you needs, there are more affordable solutions out there. In fact, we are still tracking at least 30% in savings on this ArcStation Pro 20W model from Spigen that delivers an even more compact model to your kit for $12.50 Prime shipped right now. All of the details you need are right here.

Check out Spigen’s new MagSafe charger we just reviewed and then head over to the now live Belkin sale. Alongside deals on 3-in-1 Apple gear charging stations and Apple Watch gear, you’ll also find a host of smaller accessories and the like with some of the better prices we have tracked on the newer releases. Head over to this afternoon’s coverage for a closer look at the details and our top picks.

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Dual 65W Wall Charger features:

Dual USB C PD PPS Charging Port : Up to 65 Watt Power Delivery and PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 65 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 40W and 25W output to charge your device.

Advanced GaN Tech : Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 53% smaller than others. Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than genuine charger.

Reducing damage to your devices : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

