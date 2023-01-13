Add Spigen’s ArcStation Pro 20W Wall Charger with foldable plug to your kit at $12.50 (30% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcStation Pro 20W Wall Charger for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Listed at $30 directly from Spigen, it regularly sells for $18 at Amazon and is now 30% off the going rate once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal is roughly $1 below the previous deal price back in December and the lowest price we can find. The ArcStation Pro makes for a notable and affordable 20W wall charger solution that works great at home and in your EDC kit. It features GaN technology, a single USB-C output, and a foldable plug so it remains compact and easily portable. Head below for more details.
When it comes to 20W wall chargers with foldable plugs and a USB-C port, today’s deal is easily among the more affordable options out there. There are some less expensive models available, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one from a brand as well known as Spigen.
Prefer something with a more interesting design? Alongside the launch of Nomad’s new 30W USB-C GaN charger with retro transparent housing, we have also had a chance to go hands-on with some similarly unique models from other brands. The Case-Mate Fuel Brites USB-C Chargers are a great example of that, but my favorite new option has to be Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C model and you can get a complete breakdown of the design and user experience as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.
Spigen ArcStation Pro 20W Wall Charger features:
- The Fastest Way to charge iPhone: Charge your iPhone 8 and later models including iPhone 14 up to 3.1x faster than 5W stock charger
- Gallium nitride (GaN) Tech: Navitas Gallium nitride (GaN) Chipset allows the ArcStation to be 30% smaller than the standard 18W iPhone charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than your standard wall charger
- The Ultimate One for most devices: By providing 20W USB C PD charging, works flawlessly with most Type C devices including iPhone, iPad Air, Galaxy S22, S21, S20, Note 20, Pixel 6, 5 and more
