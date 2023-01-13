Add Spigen’s ArcStation Pro 20W Wall Charger with foldable plug to your kit at $12.50 (30% off)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcStation Pro 20W Wall Charger for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Listed at $30 directly from Spigen, it regularly sells for $18 at Amazon and is now 30% off the going rate once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal is roughly $1 below the previous deal price back in December and the lowest price we can find. The ArcStation Pro makes for a notable and affordable 20W wall charger solution that works great at home and in your EDC kit. It features GaN technology, a single USB-C output, and a foldable plug so it remains compact and easily portable. Head below for more details.

When it comes to 20W wall chargers with foldable plugs and a USB-C port, today’s deal is easily among the more affordable options out there. There are some less expensive models available, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one from a brand as well known as Spigen.

Prefer something with a more interesting design? Alongside the launch of Nomad’s new 30W USB-C GaN charger with retro transparent housing, we have also had a chance to go hands-on with some similarly unique models from other brands. The Case-Mate Fuel Brites USB-C Chargers are a great example of that, but my favorite new option has to be Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C model and you can get a complete breakdown of the design and user experience as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Spigen ArcStation Pro 20W Wall Charger features:

The Fastest Way to charge iPhone: Charge your iPhone 8 and later models including iPhone 14 up to 3.1x faster than 5W stock charger

Gallium nitride (GaN) Tech: Navitas Gallium nitride (GaN) Chipset allows the ArcStation to be 30% smaller than the standard 18W iPhone charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than your standard wall charger

The Ultimate One for most devices: By providing 20W USB C PD charging, works flawlessly with most Type C devices including iPhone, iPad Air, Galaxy S22, S21, S20, Note 20, Pixel 6, 5 and more

