WD 12TB My Cloud Home Duo NAS falls to best price in over a year at $400 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the WD 12TB My Cloud Home Duo Personal Cloud Storage System for $399.99 shipped. Available for the same price at both Best Buy or Newegg. Normally going for around $450 lately, today’s $50 discount beats our last mention by an additional $30 to mark the lowest price that we’ve seen in well over a year at Amazon. This NAS is perfect for those who want to get started with networked storage without having to deal with the complexity of selecting a system and drives separately. This My Cloud Home Duo is perfect for storing your photos, videos, and more. It connects to the internet via Gigabit Ethernet so you can access the data from any computer in the house, as well as when not at home through the My Cloud Home app. Plus, the My Cloud Home Duo is compatible with Plex if you want to run your own media server and can even stream music to Sonos or movies to Chromecast. And, when it comes to storage, this NAS features dual 6TB drives in RAID1 (mirrored) mode to keep your data safe should one of the drives fail. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for the Synology DS220j 2-bay NAS. Coming in at $186 on Amazon, this NAS doesn’t include any disks for storage but has room for two 3.5- or 2.5-inch HDD/SSD that you might have already at home. It supports more RAID modes than today’s lead deal and is more versatile overall. However, if you don’t have any spare drives at home, it would cost $220 to get 12TB of storage in addition to the DS220j, so we really only recommend going this route if you already have drives to use. Learn more in our previous coverage about the DS220j.

If you’re looking for a higher-end 2-bay NAS, then don’t forget that Synology’s new DS723+ NAS delivers 10GbE networking and more. Coming in a similar compact 2-bay setup, this NAS is perfect for the beginner who doesn’t want to be limited by standard 1Gb/s transfer rates, and instead turn things up to 10. It just launched earlier this week, so swing by our announcement coverage to learn more about what all the DS723+ has to offer.

WD 12TB My Cloud Home Duo NAS features:

Secure files with this My Cloud Home Duo personal storage device. The My Cloud Home Duo is an easy-to-use, dual-drive personal storage device that plugs directly into your Wi-Fi router at home so you can save all your digital content in one central place. With two drives set to Mirror Mode, all your content is automatically saved twice. You can automatically back up the photos and videos on your phone, and wirelessly back up and sync all your PC and Mac computers and cloud accounts. Use the USB port to quickly import photos, videos and documents from other devices, like USB flash drives and external hard drives. Access, upload and share those photos and videos from anywhere with an internet connection using My Cloud Home apps for mobile, desktop and web. Use these simple apps for a smooth streaming experience of your personal videos to any device, anywhere.

