Synology’s new DS723+ NAS packs 10GbE and more into a compact 2-bay design

Synology is now officially launching its latest NAS, bringing some of the more prosumer features we’ve seen with previous high-end releases to an even more compact form-factor. Packed into a 2-bay design, the new Synology DS723+ arrives with an optional 10GbE NIC, dual M.2 NVMe slots, expansion unit support, and plenty of other functionality typically reserved for higher-end models.

Synology debuts new DS723+ NAS

Synology is out with its latest NAS this week, targeting home users with a 2-bay solution that arrives as the new DS723+. Packed into the usual compact form-factor that we’ve come to expect from these more tame storage packages, the new addition to the lineup can support 16TB drives in order to deliver support for as much as 32TB of raw storage.

Back in August, I reviewed Synology’s new DS1522+, a more capable NAS that came outfitted with four hard drive bays and the even more notable feature of an upgradeable network interface card. Now a few months later, and Synology is bringing that same tech to its latest NAS, with the DS723+ arriving with the very same user-upgradeable NIC.

Alongside the NIC are a pair of standard Gigabit Ethernet ports that enable up to 471/225MB/s transfer speeds. That’s 471MB/s for reading data off the NAS, as well as 225MB/s for actually transferring over files. Something that’s a bit of a first for Synology also makes the cut, as the 2-bay form-factor is one of the first times we’ve seen Synology include its expansion port for pairing with a DX517 expansion unit. It’s a staple of some of the larger machines in the brand’s lineup, and now you won’t be missing out on expandable storage just for going with a more compact unit.

On the inside of the new NAS, Synology is outfitting the DS723+ with an AMD Ryzen R1600 processor. This is just the latest machine to make the switch from Intel over to an ARM chipset, which the company then backs with better redundancy and performance compared to some previous releases. You’ll also find dual RAM slots that can be upgraded from the stock 2GB up to 16GB DIMMS, or 32GB of memory in total. Not to mention, a pair of M.2 NVMe card slots rounds out the package for supplementing the bulk storage with some faster cache drives.

Launching later this spring

Pricing for the new Synology DS723+ arrives at $449.99 via several online retailers. Both the likes of Amazon and B&H have the new NAS up for pre-order right now, with shipments expected to begin later this spring in early March.

9to5Toys’ Take

All told, the new Synology DS723+ NAS looks to be as compelling of a storage system as you’ll find at the price point. It packs all of the higher-end features you’d expect from its more expensive counterparts into a 2-bay design that will still offer plenty of storage for home users. I’ll be excited to get my hands-on the new release when it begins shipping to see just how the prosumer features pack into the more compact form-factor.

