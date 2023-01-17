Amazon offers up to 60% off watches from Citizen, Anne Klein, Timex, more from $17

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashion
60% off from $17
a clock in the middle of a watch

Amazon is currently offering up to 60% off designer watches from Citizen, Skagen, Fossil, Timex, Nine West, Anne Klein, and more from $17 Prime shipped. A standout from this sale is the Skagen Holst Quartz Watch that’s marked down to $66.48 and originally sold for $155. This is the lowest rate we’ve tracked in a year and you can choose from several color options. The classic style can pair with any outfit and is a great piece for everyday wear. I love that this style has two sub dials as well as a stainless steel case. This would make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea, however be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below to see if another style catches your eye.

Our top picks include:

Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Casual Quartz Watch features:

  • The Skagen Holst aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.
  • Featuring a 40m stainless steel case with a sunray dial with linear indexes, three hands and a multifunction movement. Subeyes at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock indicate the day and date, respectively.
  • Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
New Sport Loop-style Spigen Apple Watch band spotted in...
Jackery expands portable power station lineup with refr...
Save $500 on Microsoft’s prev-gen. Surface Laptop...
BLACK+DECKER’s 40V MAX string trimmer/blower kit help...
ROKFORM debuts ‘first-ever iPhone case developed ...
Wyze announces Cam OG and Cam OG Telephoto in return to...
Klipsch’s Bar 40 Soundbar comes with a wireless s...
Anker’s regularly up to $199 eufy S11 Reach uprig...
Load more...
Show More Comments