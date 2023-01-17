Anker’s regularly up to $199 eufy S11 Reach upright and handheld HomeVac now $85

Walmart is now offering the Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Reach Vacuum for $85 shipped. Regularly as much as $199, this is nearly 58% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and matching the price we saw during the holidays last year. For comparison sake, Amazon’s listings on comparable H11 models go for between $140 and $160 right now. Featuring up to 120AW of suction power in max mode alongside up to 40 minutes of wireless run-time in low power mode when you just need to give the floors a quick refresh. The design is made to support the crevice attachment, mini motorized tool, and “lightweight” stick to get into hard-to-reach places whether its between furniture, up near the ceiling, or around HVAC vents – it also transforms into a hand vacuum. Head below for more details.

If a simple corded model will work for your quick clean up needs, the Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vac is worth consideration. It might not be as powerful, high-tech, or wireless, but it also sells for just $34 shipped on Amazon right now where it has become quite a popular option.

Prefer to let a robot vacuum handle the cleaning for you? It might not be able to reach up to the ceiling, but it will certainly handle the floors for you and we are now tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on ECOVACS models. Starting from $230and ranging up to the more involved models, you’ll also find the N8+ with the auto-empty bin down at $268 shipped – a notably low price for a model with automatic emptying. Get a closer look right here.

Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Reach Vacuum features:

Help eliminate even the most persistent, pesky messes with the Eufy Anker HomeVac S11 Reach Handstick Vacuum. This vacuum’s sleek, cordless design helps you clean in tight spaces without fuss. With its versatile modes, you can find one that’s right for your cleaning scenario. The paw-fect setting for cleaning everyday pet mess is mid mode, while low mode is great if your whole home just needs a fur-eshening up. You can utilize all of this vacuum’s 120AW power in max-mode to combat the dirtiest debris. Unwanted messes are no match for the HomeVac S11 Reach Handstick Vacuum!

