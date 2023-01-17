ECOVACS N8+ robot vac/mop with auto-empty beats holiday price at $268 (Reg. $400), more

Walmart is now offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $268 shipped. Originally $650, this model now carries a $400 regular price with today’s deal knocking a solid $132 off the going rate. Today’s offer is also nearly $20 under the popular holiday offer we tracked last year at Walmart. Delivering 2,300Pa suction power on the vacuum side of things, it will also mop your floors simultaneously as the dust and debris gets sucked up. Alongside the included Auto-Empty Station that “automatically empties dustbin into a hypoallergenic, disposable bag,” you’ll also find laser navigation and mapping alongside “efficient cleaning paths,” a 110-minute runtime, auto-return charging, and customizations like “no-go zones, by room or area, and travel to multiple floors.” Head over to our hands-on review for more details and then down below for additional ECOVACS deals.

More ECOVACS robotic vac/mop deals:

Alongside a few different Roborock options that are still on sale, this price drop on Anker’s 2022 model 3,200Pa smart L35 RoboVac and mop is worth a look as well. This one launched for the first time last summer with impressive specs and the $140 price drop we spotted last week is still live. Including some of the brand’s latest tech and impressive 3,200Pa suction power, it is one of the more value-packed options out there when it drops as low as the $260 shipped we are seeing right now. All of the details are waiting right here.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ is a dependable, all-in-one vacuuming and mopping robot designed to seamlessly integrate into your life. This cordless vacuum contains strong 2300Pa suction power which removes hard-to-reach dirt and dust on carpet and floors. The vacuum’s advanced laser navigation and mapping plans the most efficient cleaning path and utilizes a precise, interactive map of your floor. The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ also includes an Auto-Empty Station for complete hands-free clean up and convenience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!