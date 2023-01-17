ANYCUBIC’s latest Photon Mono X2 Resin 3D Printer sees first $160 price drop to low of $340

The official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is offering its latest Photon Mono X2 3D Resin Printer for $339.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 32% discount, or $160 in savings, marks the first price drop we’ve seen to date. This also marks the new all-time low price for the Photon Mono X2. Coming equipped with a 9.1-inch monochrome 4K+ LCD and the ANYCUBIC LighTurbo light source featuring UV LEDs below lenses, you get a more uniform exposure for your prints at a higher resolution. ANYCUBIC also implemented a dual linear rail system for the Z axis to ensure stability while raising your models during printing. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin with higher resolution and detailed models, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast with different knowledge sets that have to be built up over time. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station for $119. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something created by you. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 4GB/64GB for $400. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by a folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form-factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X2 3D Resin Printer features:

【4K+ HD Resolution】, Anycubic Photon Mono X2 adopts 4096 x 2560 4K+ high resolution, ensures vivid reproduction of 3d model. Compared with ordinary RGB screen, the 9.1-inch monochrome screen not only prolongs the life of the screen, but also meets the printing needs of large-size models

【Dual Linear Rail】ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X2 3d resin printer uses a dual linear rail and POM clearance nut combined with a vibration absorption structure to ensure z-axis operation accuracy and allow users to effectively eliminate layer lines.

【Great Slicer Compatibility】ANYCUBIC resin 3d printer is fully compatible with ANYCUBIC Photon Workshop, Chitu and LycheeSlicer, support 8X anti-aliasing, very easy to use, bringing you a comfortable printing experience(this printer does not support Anycubic Cloud service).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!