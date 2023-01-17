Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees first discount in months to $400 (Save $99)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 4GB/64GB for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $499, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings while delivering the first price cut since back in September. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second-best discount we’ve tracked. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form-factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s Chrome OS offerings, you can also score the Galaxy Chromebook Go for $299 at Amazon. This offering isn’t going to deliver as compelling of a portable workstation, but will make for a more affordable way to check emails, browse the web, and more while away from the desk.

Even more affordable, we’re still tracking a discount on Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook which clocks in at a lower price than either of the two Samsung offerings above. This one is also on sale, and now sitting at one of its best prices ever of $250. It won’t be providing quite as premium of a portable workstation, but lets you tackle the winter semester on a new machine regardless.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

